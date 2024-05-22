Rashmika Mandanna Had a 'Blast' Shooting Pushpa 2 Song; Second Single to Be out Soon

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, are all set to unveil a vibrant and energetic second single from the movie. The announcement was made by none other than the film's lead actor Rashmika Mandanna, who took to her social media handle on Wednesday to share the exciting news.

Rashmika shared a poster on her Instagram Story that had "Second single announcement video, ft Srivalli - Tomorrow at 11:07 am" written on it. Alongside the poster, she expressed her enthusiasm, mentioning, "This song was a BLAST to shoot. I am sure you guys are going to love it. So excited!!" The anticipation is palpable, especially after the massive success of the first single, Pushpa Pushpa, composed by Devi Sri Prasad and featured Allu Arjun in a commanding avatar, delivering high-energy vocals and sleek dance moves.

Pushpa 2 Second Single announcement (Rashmika Mandanna's IG Story)

Back in 2021, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna had set the screens ablaze with the release of the song Saami Saami from Pushpa: The Rise, and now, they're ready to do it all over again. The catchy steps from the single quickly went viral across the internet, and it seems the makers are all set to recreate the magic with the upcoming song. This time, Rashmika will be grooving as Srivalli again, alongside her Pushpa.

The makers will release an announcement video tomorrow, which will reveal the official release date of the highly-anticipated sequel. Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, which told the story of Pushpa Raj, a sandalwood smuggler who rises through the ranks of his syndicate, facing off against numerous opponents along the way. The first film ended on a massive cliffhanger, marking the intense rivalry between Pushpa and SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and many more, all reprising their roles from the first instalment. Mark your calendars as Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to hit the silver screens on August 15, 2024, coinciding with Indian Independence Day. With the second single on its way, the excitement is building up, and fans can't wait to experience the magic once again.