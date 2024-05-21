Pushpa 2, Indian 2 Make It to the Most Awaited Telugu and Tamil Films, Check out More

ETV Bharat / entertainment

Industry tracker Ormax Media releases a list of five Tamil and Telugu films that cinemagoers have been eagerly awaiting to be released. Read on for the films that make it to the list.

Hyderabad: The most awaited Tamil and Telugu films, as per industry tracker Ormax Media, encompass a diverse range of genres and narratives, promising audiences an exhilarating cinematic experience. From adrenaline-pumping action thrillers like Kaithi 2 and Indian 2 to Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming sci-fi drama like The Greatest Of All Time and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Viduthalai Part 2, these films aim to captivate viewers with their compelling storytelling and stellar performances.

The films making it to the list of most-awaited Tamil and Telugu films are selected based on movies set to release from July 2024 onwards, whose trailers have not been released as of May 15.

Here is a list of the top 5 Tamil and Telugu films that viewers have been waiting for eagerly.

Most-awaited Tamil films

  • Kaithi 2: The highly anticipated sequel to the action-packed thriller Kaithi promises another adrenaline-pumping ride for audiences.
  • Indian 2: With Kamal Haasan reprising his iconic role, Indian 2 is poised to deliver a compelling narrative and high-octane action sequences.
  • The Greatest Of All Time: Touted to be a game-changer in Tamil cinema, The Greatest Of All Time has garnered immense anticipation for its storyline.
  • Thani Oruvan 2: Following the success of its predecessor, Thani Oruvan 2 aims to captivate viewers with its gripping plot and intense performances.
  • Viduthalai Part 2: Building upon the success of the first installment, Viduthalai Part 2 is expected to delve deeper into its socio-political themes while delivering engaging entertainment.

Most-awaited Telugu films

  • Pushpa 2: The Rule: The sequel to the blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise is set to continue the saga of the ruthless yet charismatic protagonist, garnering excitement among fans.
  • Devara Part 1: With a promising premise and talented cast, Devara Part 1 has generated buzz for its potential to redefine the genre.
  • OG: Boasting a unique concept and stellar ensemble cast, OG has emerged as one of the most anticipated films of the year.
  • Jai Hanuman: Inspired by Indian mythology, Jai Hanuman aims to blend epic storytelling with modern filmmaking techniques, captivating audiences across generations.
  • Spirit: With its intriguing title and promising teasers, Spirit has captured the imagination of cinephiles, raising expectations for an unforgettable cinematic experience.

These films, as per Ormax, represent the pinnacle of excitement and anticipation in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, promising to deliver memorable experiences for audiences worldwide.

