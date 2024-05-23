CM Siddaramaiah to PM Modi: Cancel Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna's Diplomatic Passport

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in yet another letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, urged him to cancel the diplomatic passport of suspended Janata Dal Secular MP Prajwal Revanna, who has been charged of allegedly sexually abusing multiple women.

The CM pleaded PM Modi to take cognisance of the matter and treat it with "utmost seriousness", requesting him to take necessary actions to cancel the diplomatic passport of the 33-year-old MP.

''It is shameful that Mr Prajwal Revanna, a Member of Parliament from Hassan constituency, who is also contesting for re-election in the present general elections, and who is the grandson of a former Prime Minister, fled the country on the 27th of April, 2024 to (Germany using his diplomatic passport bearing number D 1135500 shortly after news of his heinous actions emerged and just few hours before the first FIR was filed against him. He has abused his diplomatic privileges to flee the country and to escape criminal proceedings,' the letter read.

The letter further read that the Government of Karnataka had taken prompt actions to meet the ends of justice by setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT). "It is investigating the alleged crimes of Mr Prajwal Revanna against women and is making efforts to secure the presence of the accused in order to face the criminal charges."

Soon after the 'obscene videos' controversy, Revanna left the nation, hours before the first FIR against him was filed. On May 23, the Karnataka government sent a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) regarding this.

The Karnataka CM went on saying it was a "matter of serious concern that Prajwal Revanna has managed to remain in hiding to this day" despite a Look Out Circular and a Blue Corner Notice noticed against him. "It is disheartening that my previous letter raising similar concerns on the issue has not, to the best of my knowledge, been acted upon despite the gravity of the situation," Siddaramaiah said.

Revanna is the grandson of Ex-PM HD Deve Gowda, and son of Karnataka MLA HD Revanna. He has been slapped with charges of multiple instances of sexually abusing women. Video clips allegedly showing Prajwal Revanna sexually abusing many women went viral in Hassan in April, following which a team was formed to investigate the case.