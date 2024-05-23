ETV Bharat / state

MEA Processing Karnataka Govt's Request to Cancel Prajwal Revanna's Diplomatic Passport

By PTI

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is currently reviewing a request from the Karnataka government to revoke the diplomatic passport of Prajwal Revanna, who faces allegations of sexual harassment. This move comes after Revanna reportedly travelled to Germany on a diplomatic passport without seeking political clearance, as confirmed by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is processing a request of the Karnataka government seeking cancellation of the diplomatic passport of suspended Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of sexually harassing several women. Official sources said that the MEA has received a letter from the Karnataka government seeking revocation of Revanna's diplomatic passport.

Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, is at the centre of a sexual abuse case and the Hassan MP is said to have left India late last month, a day after voting for the Lok Sabha elections took place in his constituency. "The MEA has received a letter from the Karnataka government for cancellation of diplomatic passport in respect of MP Prajwal Revanna. This is being processed," a source said.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said the Centre has not responded to the request for cancellation of Revanna's diplomatic passport on the basis of an arrest warrant issued against the JD(S) leader. A Special Court for Elected Representatives issued an arrest warrant on Saturday against Prajwal following an application moved by the SIT.

Earlier this month, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Revanna travelled to Germany on a diplomatic passport and did not seek political clearance for the trip. "No political clearance was either sought from or issued by MEA in respect of the travel of the said MP to Germany," Jaiswal had said.

