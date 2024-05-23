Nifty At All-time High, Sensex Jumps Over 1000 Points

Mumbai: Indian equity indices were in an uptrend on Thursday following strong domestic cues. At 2.40 pm, Sensex was up over 1000 points, or 1.44 per cent at 75,288 and Nifty was up 329 points, or 1.46 per cent, at 22,927 points. This is the first time Nifty trades above 22,800 points, crossing an earlier level of 22,794 points.

The Nifty 50 opened at 22,614.10 against its previous close of 22,597.80 and jumped 1.6 per cent to hit its fresh record high of 22,959.70 during the session.

The Nifty midcap index is up 238 points or 0.46 per cent at 52,405 points and the Nifty smallcap is up 27 points or 0.17 per cent, at 16,909 points. India Volatility Index (India VIX) is trading flat at 21.47 points. According to HSBC Flash Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) data released on Thursday, the Indian economy clocked a record rise in exports and the sharpest upturn in employment in nearly 18 years in May, fueling markets for an uptrend.

Among the sector indices, Auto, IT, PSU Bank, Fin Services, Realty, Pvt Banks and Infra are major gainers. Pharma, FMCG, Metal and Energy are major laggards. Axis Bank, L&T, Maruti Suzuki, M&M, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Titan, and ICICI Bank are top gainers. Sun Pharma, Power Grid, NTPC, JSW Steel, ITC and Tata Steel are the top losers in the Sensex.

The surge in both indices comes a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) board approved a highest-ever surplus transfer of Rs 2.11 lakh crore to the government for 2023-24.