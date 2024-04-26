Body of Female MBBS Student Found on Railway Track in Uttar Pradesh; Family Suspects Murder

Muzaffarnagar: In a shocking incident reported from Uttar Pradesh, the body of a first year female MBBS student was recovered from the side of the railway track on Thursday night in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district with the family alleging foul play, an official said.

According to the official, the body of the student was found near the railway line Nara-Jadauda behind the medical college hostel. The student had taken admission only six months ago.

Chief Administrative Officer of Muzaffarnagar Medical College Prasenjit said that head counting is done every day at 9:30 pm in the hostel. The student was found absent during the head counting after which her search was started late on Thursday night, but to no avail. The police were also immediately informed about this matter. After searching for a long time, her body was recovered from Nara Jadauda DDFC behind the hostel, an official said.

SP City Satyanarayan said that the student had gone out for a walk with her classmate Kunal Saini but did not reach the hostel. Police is investigating whether it is murder or suicide. The family has been informed about the matter.

The father of the deceased is a lecturer in an inter college in the town. The student's mother is working as a headmistress in the primary school of the area. The deceased was a very promising student. In the year 2019, she had scored 98 percent marks in class 10 from St. Francis School Auraiya.