JEE Advanced 2024: 75% Candidates Disqualify As They Fail To Score 15-25% Marks

Kota: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024, a gateway for admission to the IITs is scheduled to be held on 26 May. The entrance, which is conducted on rotational basis by the IITs, is being held by IIT Madras this year.

What's unique about this entrance is that its pattern and marking scheme changes every year and in view of its difficulty level, it's considered to be one of the toughest exams. Candidates who appear in this entrance have already cleared the JEE Main but despite this, about 75 percent students are unable to crack it.

In the last five years, students have qualified this exam by scoring between 15 to 25 percent marks. But, 70 to 75 percent candidates have scored below this and are not eligible for the counseling of Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) for admission in IITs.

Education expert Dev Sharma said that according to the cut-off of the last five years, general category candidates have qualified the JEE Advanced with marks ranging from 15.28 to 25 percent. It has been seen that 74 percent candidates could not even score 55 out of 360 marks.

Sharma said in 2019, general category candidates were qualified for counseling only after scoring 25 percent (93 out of 372 marks), whereas about 76 percent, which means 1.22 lakh candidates scored below 25 percent marks.

In 2023, the cut-off for general category candidates was 86 marks, for EWS and OBC candidates it was 77 and for SC/ST it was 43 marks. Around 1.36 lakh candidates (75 percent of the total candidates) could not cross the cut-off marks. In 2022, 1.14 lakh students could not score 55 marks.

Sharma said in 2023, 180372 candidates had appeared for the examination, out of which 24.26 percent (43,769 students) were declared successful and remaining 1,36,603 were disqualified.

Similarly, in 2019, 161319 candidates had appeared for the examination, out of which 38705 candidates were declared successful and 122614 candidates were unsuccessful, which is around 76 percent. The percentage is almost the same in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

In such a situation, it is evident that the disqualified candidates are thrice more than those who qualified.