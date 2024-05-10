Karnataka: 32-Yr-Old Man Beheads 16-Yr-Old Fiancee After Their Marriage Was Called Off

Kodagu: In a horrific incident, a 16-year-old girl, who passed her class 10 board exam a day ago, was allegedly beheaded by a 32-year-old man from Karnataka's Kodugu after authorities stopped her marriage as she was a minor and their families decided to postpone the wedding till she turned 18.

The incident took place at Surlabbi village of Somwarpet on Thursday. The accused, identified as Prakash (32) allegedly killed the minor girl, Meena, beheaded her and left with the head. Kodagu Police said a case has been registered in this connection and search is on for the accused.

According to police, the girl got engaged on Thursday. However, someone called the Child Helpline number and informed about the underage girl's engagement. Following which, a team from the local police station and Child Welfare department came to her house. They informed the families that they would attract charges under POCSO Act and Child Marriage Act as the girl was below 18 years.

After which, both the families agreed to postpone the marriage till the girl became an adult. Prakash's family then left with for their house along with police and child welfare officicals.

In an ugly turn of events, the accused arrived at the girl's house with a sharp edged object later in the evening. He attacked Meena's parents and dragged out the girl from the house. Meena's parents are admitted in the hospital.

Prakash took Meena to a deserted area around 100 metres from her house and murdered her. After which, he fled from the spot with the head leaving the body behind, an official said.

Meena had appeared at the SSLC exam and her result were declared yesterday. Her family members said that she had scored very well in the exam. She was the youngest among her three sisters and two brothers.

An official of Kodagu police station said investigations are on and a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections including 307 (attempt to murder) and 302 (murder) of the IPC and of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act.