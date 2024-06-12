ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Woman in Bijnor Kills Infant by Setting Child on Fire; Case Registered

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 12 hours ago

As per the Additional Superintendent of Police, a resident of Jalalpur village informed police that his wife had killed their son and was burning his body inside the house.

Police arrested a woman in Heempur Deepa for allegedly killing her four-year-old son (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Bijnor: Police arrested a woman in Heempur Deepa for allegedly hacking her four-year-old son to death and then trying to burn his body inside their house here on June 12, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) (Rural) Ram Arj said, “Kapil Kumar, a resident of Jalalpur village, informed police that his wife Aadesh Devi had killed their son Harsh and was burning his body inside the house.” The incident occurred in the morning when Kapil had gone to his fields, police said.

When the child did not die, the mother put wood and set it on fire. By the time the family members came to know, the innocent was badly injured. The family members rushed him to the hospital, but the child could not be saved.

Kumar, living near the Himpur Deepa police station area, had gone to the forest in the morning keeping his four-year-old son Kallu at home with his wife Aadesh. All of a sudden, the mother attacked her son with a shovel and later burnt the child on the gas.

The child kept screaming and crying continuously but in vain. When the child still did not die, she gathered wood in the courtyard of the house and set the child on fire to kill it alive. Meanwhile, Kapil returned home and could not believe what he saw.

Hearing Kapil's screams, the neighbours gathered and in a hurry took the child to a private nursing home, where the child breathed its last.

A wave of frenzy and fear has spread across the village. It is difficult to believe that a mother can be so cruel towards her son, a villager said. The SP said, "Chandpur Circle Officer Bharat Sonkar along with the police is investigating the case. The police has taken the accused mother into custody and is interrogating her," he added.

