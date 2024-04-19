Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ajith Kumar Casts His Vote as Polling Begins in Tamil Nadu

Ajith Kumar Casts His Vote as Polling Begins in Tamil Nadu

Hyderabad: Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar was one of the first actors from the film fraternity to cast his vote in the Lok Sabha Election 2024. Voting in the first round started on Friday, April 19, with Tamil Nadu being among the first states to cast ballots. Ajith was spotted exercising his right to vote at the Thiruvanmiyur polling station in videos that have now gone viral.

The actor reportedly arrived at the polling station at 6:40 in the morning and waited until it opened at 7 am. Ajith came to Thiruvanmiyur election booth with his spouse Shalini to cast their ballots. Ajith was seen voting in a white shirt, and he even posed for pictures with his inked finger on display. The actor set a terrific example for them to follow and encouraged fans to vote.

Strict security measures were in place when polls for the general election of 2024 opened at 7 AM on Friday in all 39 Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha seats. Enthusiastic voters filed into the polling places, where state and federal police officers stood while they awaited their time to cast a ballot. Approximately 6.23 crore voters will cast ballots, at approximately 68,000 polling places, selecting 950 candidates.

Among the notable contenders are Dayanidhi Maran (DMK) from Central Chennai, A Raja (Nilgiris) and Kanimozhi (Thoothukudi), K Annamalai (BJP) from Coimbatore, L Murugan (Nilgiris) and Tamilisai Soundararajan (South Chennai), Karti Chidambaram (Congress) from Shivaganga, J Jayavardhan (AIADMK) from South Chennai, and AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran (Theni). Polling also started in Puducherry, a nearby region where the BJP and Congress are directly clashing.