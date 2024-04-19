Three Elderly Voters Die at Polling Booth in Tamil Nadu; CEO Seeks Report

Chennai: Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo has sought a report on the deaths of three elderly people who fainted and died inside polling stations in Tamil Nadu due to intense heat amid the first phase of the Lok Sabha Polls on Friday, April 19.

Voting in 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu has been going on briskly since 7 AM on Friday. As of 3 PM, 51.41 per cent votes have been reported.

Palaniswami (65), Chinna Ponnu (77) and Kanagaraj age (72) fainted due to the scorching heat on Friday while casting their votes.

The maximum voter turnout was reported in the Dharmapuri constituency with 57.86 per cent votes and the lowest voter turnout in Chennai (central) constituency with 41.47 percent.

Palaniswami had come to cast his vote at the Salem West Assembly Constituency's Suramangalam polling station suddenly fainted and fell down and died. Chinna Ponnu (77) had come to the Kengavalli assembly constituency when she fainted due to heatstroke and died.

A youth named Sridhar brought his father Kanagaraj age (72) to cast his vote at Nemili Polling booth No-269 in the Tiruthani Assembly Constituency when he suddenly fell down and died. His body has been sent to Tiruthani Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, about 1,000 voters of Ennore who had announced to boycott the election over the ammonia gas leak incident at Ennore Creek withdrew their decision and decided to vote.

An all-women-run polling station was established in Erode in the state exclusively for women voters to exercise their franchise. It was decked in pink.

Vilavancode assembly constituency in Kanyakumari district where a by-poll is being held has registered 35.14 percent polling till 1 pm.