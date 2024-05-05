Salman Khan House Firing: CID Records Statement of Deceased Accused Anuj Thapan's Kin

Hyderabad: In the Salman Khan house firing case, the kin of deceased accused Anuj Thapan met with the CID. Thapan's family recorded a statement following his alleged suicide in a Mumbai prison. The state CID recorded the statement of three family members of Anuj Thapan, who died allegedly by suicide in police custody, on Saturday, according to an official.

The CID recorded the statements of Thapan's relatives, Vikram Kumar, Kuldeep Kumar, and Jaswant Singh, according to the official. The body was claimed by family members and would be transferred to Punjab for funeral rituals, he said. Thapan (32), who was caught in Punjab for allegedly supplying rifles and bullets to the detained shooters, was discovered in a suspicious state on Wednesday inside the toilet of the Mumbai Crime Branch's lock-up in the commissionerate complex.

On May 2, the post-mortem examination of Anuj was concluded at JJ Hospital. He was one of the arms suppliers involved in the shooting outside the home of actor Salman Khan. His family claims that he was 'killed' by the police. The deceased accused's brother, Abhishek Thapan, said that Anuj could not have committed suicide and sought 'justice'.

The firing incident occurred on April 14 morning, when two individuals arrived on a motorbike and shot four rounds outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments and fled the scene. The Mumbai Crime Police nabbed both the shooters, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, as well as the two arms suppliers, Sonu Subhash Chander and Anuj Thapan.

Meanwhile, Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been served with a lookout notice in relation to the case. In a Facebook post shortly after the attack, Anmol Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the shooting outside Salman's home, prompting Mumbai Crime Branch officials to declare Lawrence and Anmol wanted accused in connection with the case.