ICC Announces Panel of Commentators for Men's T20 World Cup 2024; Gavaskar, DK, Shastri Among Them

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the star-studded list of commentators, who will continue to deliver an unmatched viewing experience during the Men's T20 World Cup 2024 which will be held in the United States and the Caribbean.

Ravi Shastri, Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith, Mel Jones, Harsha Bhogle and Ian Bishop will be leading the commentary team and ensure to give insights on the modern game.

Additionally, the team will be joined by former Men’s and Women’s T20 World Cup champions like Dinesh Karthik (2007), Samuel Badree (2014), Carlos Brathwaite (2016), Steve Smith (2021), Aaron Finch (2021) along with a couple of female commentators Lisa Sthalekar and Ebony Rainford-Brent.

Former 50-over World Cup winners Ricky Ponting, Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden, Ramiz Raja, Eoin Morgan, Tom Moody and Wasim Akram will also be lending their expert analysis to the marquee tournament.

American commentator James O’Brien, renowned as Jomboy, will be making his debut and aim to add context to the games for the American audiences.

"This is a special event and one that promises a lot of excitement with 20 teams competing and many thrilling contests lined up. I am proud to have led Australia to victory in the 2021 edition and understand the immense effort required to win in this unforgiving format. I look forward to bringing all my experience as a player to my commentary during the tournament," Finch, captain of Australia's successful 2021 World Cup campaign, said.

Carlos Braithwaite on his part said, "The T20 World Cup is a tournament very close to my heart, and I'm thrilled this edition is being played in the West Indies and for the first time in the USA. I hope this is a truly memorable one."

The other big names in the commentary team include Dale Steyn, Graeme Smith, Michael Atherton, Waqar Younis, Simon Doull, Shaun Pollock and Katey Martin alongside renowned cricketing names in broadcasting including Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Natalie Germanos, Danny Morrison, Alison Mitchell, Alan Wilkins, Brian Murgatroyd, Mike Haysman, Ian Ward, Athar Ali Khan, Russel Arnold, Niall O’Brien, Kass Naidoo and former West Indies skipper Daren Ganga.

The United States of America and Canada will be squaring off against each other at Grand Prairie Stadium in the curtain raiser of the 2024 T20 World Cup which will commence on June 2. The tournament will be played across 28 days in the USA and West Indies.