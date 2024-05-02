Salman Khan House Firing: Family of Deceased Accused Alleges Foul Play, Demands Justice ()

Hyderabad: The family of Anuj Thapan, the accused in the firing outside Salman Khan's house case, who died by "suicide" in police custody, claims he was "killed" and is now demanding a post-mortem outside Mumbai. The deceased accused's brother, Abhishek Thapan, stated that Anuj could not have died by suicide and sought 'justice'.

In a statement to a news agency, Abhishek stated that Anuj was apprehended by Mumbai Police from Sangrur 6-7 days ago. He said: "Today, we received word that Anuj had committed suicide. He was not the type of person who would have committed suicide. He was killed by the cops. We seek justice. He worked as a truck helper."

Manoj Godara, the Sarpanch of the deceased's village, expressed his doubts about the case, claiming that the accused were simply labourers and that his death was 'fabricated as suicide'. Godara, in an interview with a news agency, said: "This case has been suspicious since the beginning. They were two brothers, one sister, and a mother. They do not have a father. Anuj used to work as a truck driver's helper...he was apprehended by Mumbai Police without alerting the Panchayat. The family was only informed 1-2 days later, and we all know how secure police custody is."

"On one side is Salman Khan, and on the other side are the workers. Under pressure, they killed him and pretended it was a suicide," he claimed. Earlier in the day, Mumbai Police reported that Thapan attempted suicide and was rushed to the nearest hospital, where he was declared dead. For the unversed, he was one of the arms suppliers involved in the shooting outside the actor Salman Khan's Mumbai home.

According to the police, Anuj Thapan's suicide is being investigated by the state CID. The Sarpanch demanded that the post-mortem on Thapan's body be performed outside of Mumbai. Godara stated, "The family is demanding justice. Because Salman Khan has power in Mumbai, his post-mortem should take place outside of the state."

The matter relates to April 14 morning, when two guys came on a motorbike and shot four rounds outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. The Mumbai Crime Police nabbed both the shooters, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, as well as the two arms suppliers, Sonu Subhash Chander and Anuj Thapan. Meanwhile, Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of wanted gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been served with a lookout notice in relation to the case.