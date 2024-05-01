Salman Khan House Firing: Mumbai Police Investigate International Support, Suspect Terror Plot

Hyderabad: The Mumbai police investigating the shooting outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's home are trying to determine whether the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had assistance in the shape of finances or weapons from anti-national groups active outside India, as per officials.

Two people shot four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra, where the actor lives, early on April 14. Police then apprehended both shooters, Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) from Gujarat, as well as two gun suppliers, Sonu Kumar Chander Bishnoi (37) and Anuj Thapan (32) from Punjab. The city police's crime branch brought Gupta, Pal, and Thapan before a court on Monday, and they were detained in police custody until May 8.

Lawrence Bishnoi, who is in the Sabarmati Central Prison in Ahmedabad, and his younger brother Anmol, who is thought to be in the United States or Canada, are wanted in the case. Anmol claimed responsibility for the shooting in a Facebook post, but its IP address was linked to Portugal, authorities said earlier. Because Lawrence Bishnoi's organised crime syndicate operates on a global scale, authorities were looking into whether it received any assistance from anti-national elements outside India, such as the provision of weaponry or finances, according to the police's remand plea.

According to an official, police were also looking into the source of the weapons used by the alleged shooters in this case. Investigators suspect the Bishnoi gang intended to sow fear in Mumbai, the country's financial hub, and are looking into whether gang members attempted to extort money from businesspeople, film actors, and builders in the city, he added.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan recently visited London after two weeks of the incident and appeared to have a good time visiting Barry Gardiner, the UK MP for Brent North seat. Several photographs from his vacation have gone viral, capturing the attention of his admirers. Salman is seen chatting with Gardiner, as they both enthusiastically pose for the camera.

