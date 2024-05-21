ETV Bharat / state

Bangladesh MP Visits Kolkata for Treatment, Goes Missing; Probe On

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Bangladesh MP Visits Kolkata for Treatment, Goes Missing; Probe On
Anwarul Azim Bangladesh MP (ETV Bharat Picture)

Anwarul Azim, Bangladesh MP has gone missing since May 14 and his mobile phone is switched off. He came to Kolkata on May 12 for treatment and was staying at his friend's house in Baranagar.

Kolkata: Bangladesh Awami League MP Anwarul Azim has been missing for almost a week after he came to India for treatment.

Azim arrived in Kolkata on May 12 and stayed at a friend's house in Baranagar. He left on May 14 and since then gone missing.

Barrackpore Police Commissioner Alok Rajoria told ETV Bharat, "A complaint has been lodged at Baranagar police station. We started the investigation only after the missing diary was filed. We are making all efforts to trace him."

"Apart from the state police, we have spoken to the Bihar and Chhattisgarh Police about the matter because the last tower location of his mobile was in Bihar. A meeting is underway to expedite the investigations. Probe has been initiated on the basis of his family's written complaint," Rajoria added.

MP Anwarul Azim's phone is switched off since May 14 and so family members could not communicate with him. According to police sources, when he left his friend's house last Tuesday, he told that he would return at night or the next day. But, he has been untraceable, according to police sources.

When a complaint was lodged at the Baranagar police station by a member of his family, police initiated the probe, an officer said.

Read more

  1. Karnataka: Three Missing Children Found Dead In Sewage Treatment Plant In Vijayapura
  2. Uttar Pradesh: Two Kids Among Three Drown In Sarayu River; Two Others Missing
Last Updated :2 hours ago

TAGGED:

MP VISITS KOLKATA FOR TREATMENTANWARUL AZIM BANGLADESH MPCAME TO INDIA FOR TREATMENTGONE MISSINGBANGLADESH MP GOES MISSING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.