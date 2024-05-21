Bangladesh MP Visits Kolkata for Treatment, Goes Missing; Probe On

Kolkata: Bangladesh Awami League MP Anwarul Azim has been missing for almost a week after he came to India for treatment.

Azim arrived in Kolkata on May 12 and stayed at a friend's house in Baranagar. He left on May 14 and since then gone missing.

Barrackpore Police Commissioner Alok Rajoria told ETV Bharat, "A complaint has been lodged at Baranagar police station. We started the investigation only after the missing diary was filed. We are making all efforts to trace him."

"Apart from the state police, we have spoken to the Bihar and Chhattisgarh Police about the matter because the last tower location of his mobile was in Bihar. A meeting is underway to expedite the investigations. Probe has been initiated on the basis of his family's written complaint," Rajoria added.

MP Anwarul Azim's phone is switched off since May 14 and so family members could not communicate with him. According to police sources, when he left his friend's house last Tuesday, he told that he would return at night or the next day. But, he has been untraceable, according to police sources.

When a complaint was lodged at the Baranagar police station by a member of his family, police initiated the probe, an officer said.