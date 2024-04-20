Why Is Aayush Sharma Stepping Away from Brother-In-Law Salman Khan's Production House?

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, who made his debut in films with the 2018 romantic drama Loveyatri produced under Salman Khan Films, is now gearing up for Ruslaan, a new action movie. This marks his first project with an outside production house.

During an interview with a newswire, Aayush spoke about his choice to step away from Salman Khan's production house and collaborate with new people. He clarified that it was not a matter of leaving, asserting that every actor explores various production houses. Aayush, in jest, commented on how his decisions sparked many discussions.

While many actors often stick to their comfort zones and return to a specific production house, Aayush stated that he aims to branch out and embrace diverse opportunities. The actor acknowledged that his 2022 action thriller Antim was a valuable chance for him, emphasising that not everyone gets such opportunities easily. Although the film did not perform well, Aayush viewed his current collaborations as avenues to refine his skills.

Aayush further explained that working only within the family's confines would limit his growth. Therefore, he made a deliberate decision to work outside the familiar territory for a period. He mentioned that this choice was essential for his personal development and self-discovery, and to establish his worthiness of continuing ties with the family in the future.