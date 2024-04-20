Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 Script Ready for Salman Khan's Approval

Hyderabad: Salman Khan's smash hit Bajrangi Bhaijaan was not just a box office storm but also resonated with fans across borders. The film's characters had a lasting effect on viewers and from acting to music, storyline to the narrative, the movie established a standard for Hindi cinema. Fans of the actor have been waiting impatiently for a sequel for years, and finally, the good news is here.

In the latest update, the script of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 is complete and is ready to be presented to Salman Khan. K. K. Radhamohan, the producer of Aayush Sharma's upcoming film Ruslaan, recently revealed this exciting news at a promotional event. He indicated that the script of the sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan has been finalized.

Radhamohan turned to V. Vijayendra Prasad, the celebrated writer who wrote the script for Bajrangi Bhaijaan and the father of SS Rajamouli, and hinted that Salman Khan would soon be approached with the final script. This comes as a piece of great news for the fans of the actor as among all of Salman Khan's films, Bajrangi Bhaijaan stands out. It received both critical and commercial praise upon its release in theatres.

Now, a decade after Bajrangi Bhaijaan's release in 2015, Salman will soon be reading the script for the film's sequel. Makers are waiting for the right time to present the script to the actor. With the script almost over, the film now awaits Salman's approval. The return of Harshali Malhotra's character Munni for the movie is still not clear. It's too soon to tell if Kareena Kapoor Khan, who portrayed the female lead, would return or if a different actress will take her place.

Salman is currently out of India for the first time since Sunday's shooting at his house. He is in Dubai and talks about the film will be initiated once he is back in India. On the professional front, Salman has Sikandar, under the direction of AR Murugadoss. The actor is also rumoured to be involved in Bull, Karan Johar's upcoming film.