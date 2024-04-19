WATCH: Salman Khan Heads to Dubai with Tight Security Following Shooting outside Mumbai Residence

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, in the wake of a security threat that arose from a horrifying shooting incident outside his residence in Bandra, was spotted leaving Mumbai on Friday morning amidst heightened security measures. Following the attack, Salman, who had been maintaining a low profile, departed to Dubai for professional commitments.

Accompanied by his bodyguard Shera and the Y+ security provided by the Maharashtra government, Salman was seen at Mumbai airport on Friday. In a video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, the actor swiftly entered the airport without interacting with photographers, under the close watch of security personnel. His trip to Dubai was reportedly for the launch of his fitness brand, Being Strong.

During the early hours of Sunday, April 14, two assailants on a motorcycle fired shots outside Salman's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, leading to a significant police operation. The property, where Salman resides with his father Salim Khan, mother Salma, and stepmother Helen, bore bullet marks in the aftermath of the incident. Subsequently, the Mumbai crime branch apprehended the two suspects who are currently being interrogated in police custody.

Despite the tight security around Salman, the actor reportedly instructed his team not to adjust or cancel his commitments due to the attack and plans to proceed with his scheduled shoots and other professional engagements without alterations. Salman's father Salim Khan mentioned that the family remains unaffected by the attack.