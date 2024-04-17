Pooja Hegde Steps out with Family for Lunch Date with Rumoured Beau Rohan Mehra - Watch

Hyderabad: Actor Pooja Hegde seems to have confirmed her relationship with rumored beau Rohan Mehra, as the two were recently spotted together once again, this time joined by her family for a lunch outing in Mumbai. Pooja, known for her roles in both Bollywood and South Indian films, has been making waves not just for her professional achievements but also for her personal life.

Despite usually keeping her love life low-key, Pooja's recent public appearances with Rohan have stirred up speculation about their relationship. Their latest outing, where they were seen dining with Pooja's parents, has added to the buzz around the budding romance.

During the outing, Pooja sported a casual yet chic look in a pink top and blue jeans, flashing a radiant smile alongside her parents. Although Rohan and Pooja didn't pose together, Rohan later stepped out solo and posed for the paparazzi.

This is not the first time, Pooja and Rohan are spotted together. Earlier this month, photos and videos of Pooja and Rohan together went viral on social media, sparking further speculation about their romantic involvement. Pooja looked effortlessly stylish in a denim jacket and peach-colored tank top, while Rohan kept it casual in a black T-shirt and blue pants for what appeared to be a dinner date.

Rohan Mehra, an actor like Pooja, made his debut in 2018 with the film Baazaar. He is the son of the late actor Vinod Mehra, a respected figure in Hindi cinema. With their recent public appearances and viral photos, fans are eagerly watching to see how their relationship unfolds.