Mumbai: Actor Pooja Hegde, on Thursday, shared a picture and a video clip on her social media handle, informing her fans that she suffered from an ankle injury which resulted in a ligament tear. She was continuing with work despite the injury as one of the posts featured her getting ready. Pooja has been busy shooting her upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The Radhe Shyam actor took to her Instagram Stories and posted an image of her injured foot on a big pillow. She wrote, "Okayyy then! Ligament tear". Then, she dropped a clip from the front of the mirror as she was getting ready. The makeup and hair artist can be seen helping her get ready. She placed her injured foot on a black pillow. At the last of the video, she gave a pout and smiled. Sharing the clip, Pooja wrote, "The show must go on."

Recently, Pooja turned 32 and celebrated her birthday on the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan and Venkatesh, her co-stars. The film is an action comedy directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films. Apart from Salman, Venkatesh, and Pooja, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, and Palak Tiwari among others. The film will release on December 30, 2022.

Apart from this, she will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus co-starring Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film, a modern-day retelling of William Shakespeare's classic comedy A Comedy of Errors, is set to release on December 23. She is also starring in Mahesh Babu's upcoming film, which features Samyuktha Menon.