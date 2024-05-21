Vice-Prez Jagdeep Dhankar to Visit Iran on May 22 to Pay Condolences on Ebrahim Raisi's Death

New Delhi: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar will pay a visit to Iran on Wednesday to attend the official ceremony to pay condolences on the tragic demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other Iranian officials during a helicopter crash on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have conveyed their condolences to the government and people of Iran. External Affairs Minister S Jaishanker visited the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi on Tuesday to convey India’s condolences on the tragic loss. India observed a day of national mourning on May 21.

Jaishankar said India stands in solidarity with the people of Iran at this very difficult time. "Visited the Embassy of Iran in Delhi today to convey our deepest condolences on the tragic passing away of President Ebrahim Raisi and my colleague, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian," Jaishankar said on X. A one-day state mourning is also being observed across India on Tuesday as a mark of respect for Raisi. Sixty-three-year-old Raisi and his entourage were heading to the northwestern city of Tabriz on Sunday after returning from a visit to a locality on the Azerbaijan-Iran border when their helicopter crashed.

