Ahead of Poll Results, Odisha Governor Dissolves Legislative Assembly

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Raghubar Das has dissolved the Legislative Assembly on Monday as per the recommendation of the state Cabinet.

A notification in this regard has been issued by state parliamentary affair department. "In exercise of the power conferred upon me by Clause 121 (b) of Article-174 of the Constitution of India, I hereby order that the Odisha Legislative Assembly constituted vide Notification No 308/OR-LA/2019 dated 25 May 2019 of Election Commission of India, shall stand dissolved with effect from the date a newly elected Legislature of constituted by the Election Commission of India," the notification read.

Earlier in the day, the last meeting of the Odisha Cabinet was held in a virtual mode. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik presided over the meeting and recommended the Governor to dissolve the Legislative Assembly until formation of the newly-elected legislature. Following which, the Governor gave approval for dissolution of the 16th Odisha Assembly.

The move comes a day before the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state on Tuesday.

As per the norms, the state Cabinet has to pass a resolution to dissolve the Assembly after declaration of poll results. It has to hand over the Cabinet's and Chief Minister's resignation to the Governor thereby paving the way for formation of the new Assembly. After a notification by the Governor, the Assembly stands dissolved.

