Bengaluru Rave Party: Six including Telugu Actor Hema Arrested

Bengaluru: Telugu actor Hema has been arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in connection with a massive drug-fueled rave party that took place at a farmhouse in Electronic City on the night of May 19 and 20, police said on Monday.

The raid, which was carried out by the crime branch, resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of illegal substances, including MDMA pills and cocaine.

Earlier, Hema had requested the CCB to give a week's time for the inquiry due to ill health. Therefore, a second notice was issued to appear on June 1. After that third notice issued after she did not appear for the hearing. She appeared before the investigating officers on Monday. After that, the CCB officials apprehended her, a senior police official said.

Hema did not give an adequate answer to the allegations against her during the interrogation. The role of the actress was important in organising the rave party. Also, she was arrested because she misled the police by making a video saying that she had not consumed drugs, the senior police official maintained.

Over 250 people participated in a rave party organised in the name of birthday at GM Farm House on the outskirts of the city in May 2024. There were many actresses and businessmen of Andhra Pradesh, who were present for the rave party.

It is understood that a total 86 attendees at the party tested positive for drug use. On May 22, another Telugu actor Aashi Roy shared a video message admitting that she had attended the event, believing it to be a birthday party and unaware of the illicit activities taking place there.

The crime branch has so far arrested six people in connection with the case, including Hema and drug peddler Imar Sharif, who was found with 40 MDMA tablets, and the organiser of the party.