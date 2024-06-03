Dhami Govt Increases Number of Chardham Yatra Offline Registrations from 1,500 to 2,000

Dehradun: In a major decision, the Uttarakhand government has increased the number of offline registrations for Chardham Yatra from 1,500 to 2,000 per day. The number of registrations at the Haridwar and Rishikesh registration centres has been increased by 500 each. Earlier, 1,500 registrations were being done separately at these centres. Now this has been increased to 2000. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given instructions to increase the registrations after listening to the problems of the devotees in Haridwar.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the Chardham Yatra arrangements at the Chief Minister's residence in Dehradun on Monday. Keeping in mind the increasing number of devotees coming for the Chardham Yatra, the Chief Minister has directed the officials to increase the number of offline registrations from 1,500 to 2,000 per day in Haridwar and Rishikesh for the convenience of the devotees.

He said that they aim to make the Chardham Yatra smooth and safe. All the officers associated with this system should discharge their duties with commitment. The Chief Minister has given many suggestions to improve the arrangements in the Chardham Yatra. Along with this, instructions were also given to prepare an effective action plan to overcome the shortage of drinking water in the state.

He said that attention should be paid to planning with seriousness towards water conservation. To run it as a public movement, efforts should be made to connect the general public with it. For this, the Chief Minister has also directed to nominate Secretary Shailesh Bagoli and Special Secretary Parag Madhukar Dhakate as nodal officers for the action plan to be made for water conservation, water enrichment and improvement in groundwater level.

