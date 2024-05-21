Respite for Passengers as Trains to Be Finally Back on Tracks at Shambhu Railway Station from May 22

New Delhi: The trains will be finally back on tracks at Shambhu Railway Station in Ambala division after a blockade of over a month by protesting farmers for their demands, a railway official said. Talking about the smooth operation of the trains from the Shambhu Railway Station stretch, Prem Shankar Jha, Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway, Delhi Division, told ETV Bharat, "The tracks have been checked and other necessary arrangments have been completed. Trains will run near Shambhu Railway station from May 22."

Around 2,210 trains (Express and Passenger) were cancelled, 431 trains were short terminated, 2,227 have been diverted and 4,868 total trains were affected and five divisions affected, Navin Kumar, Senior DCM, Railways told ETV Bharat. "Several freight trains were also diverted from this route," Kumar said.

For the last 33 days, the passengers of five divisions were affected due to farmers' agitation and they were facing several problems, including train cancellation, but now they will get big relief once the trains start running again on this section. "Now, I am feeling relaxed that trains will be made operational on this section from tomorrow. A few days ago, I had to travel by road transport to reach Delhi due to rail tracks blockade," Lochan Singh, a resident of Delhi, told ETV Bharat.

On being asked about ticket cancellation and the amount of funds, Kumar said people had cancelled tickets at various divisions so it is not possible for him to say anything about it. Several senior railway officials said during this period railways incurred a huge loss of revenue. "It is good to know that we will be able to use this stretch and travel by train as this section was out of bounds for train passengers for over one month," said Kavita Sharma, a resident of the Loni area. Sharing the same sentiments, Mukesh Sharma, a railway passenger, said, "This section is important for several long route express trains which were put on diversion, but now passengers like me will get relief."

