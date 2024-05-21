ETV Bharat / state

Congress Leader, Kannada Actor Vidya Stabbed to Death in Mysuru; Man-Hunt to Nab Absconding Husband

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 14 hours ago

Vidya was found dead in her house. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the absconding husband.
Congress Leader Vidya (ETV Bharat)

Congress's Mysuru city secretary and Kannada actor Vidya was found dead at her residence. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and launched a manhunt to nab the absconding husband.

Mysuru: A Congress leader was stabbed to death allegedly by her husband in Karnataka's Mysuru, the police said on Tuesday. According to the police, the deceased, identified as Vidya was found dead in her house. Her husband Nandish was not reachable raising suspicions about his involvement in the crime, they said.

The couple has two daughters. Vidya, a resident of Srirampur, Mysuru, was Congress's Mysuru city secretary. She had also acted in a few Kannada films, sources said. There was discord between the couple and both would often quarrel. It is said that they had a bitter spat on Monday night following which Vidya was allegedly murdered at Turganur here. The police launched a man-hunt to nab the husband.

