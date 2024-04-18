Salman Khan House Firing Incident: Mumbai Police Reveal Intent to Scare, Not Murder

Published : Apr 18, 2024, 7:13 AM IST

The Mumbai Crime Branch officials revealed that the individuals involved in the firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bandra residence "intended to just scare him and not murder him."

Hyderabad: Two accused persons opened fire outside Salman Khan's Mumbai home a few days ago. Since then, the case has seen several new developments. The police have now revealed some fresh updates on the high-profile case.

The actor would reportedly tape his remarks as a witness on the subject, according to sources. The police also talked about the two attackers' intentions before they were taken into custody. Officials from the Mumbai Crime Branch stated on Wednesday that the shooters "intended to just scare him and not murder him."

The accused went on a 'recce' of Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse as well. Their plan was to merely frighten him, and not to kill him. Moreover, the testimonies of both families of the shooters in Bihar have been documented. Seven persons from Haryana and other states have been summoned for further questioning, according to a Mumbai Crime Branch official.

In the meantime, reports suggest that Salman Khan's statement will be documented as a witness in the case by the Mumbai Crime Branch. Salman reportedly expressed anger and worry for his family's safety when Mumbai Police officers showed up at his home after the incident. He also questioned the level of protection offered by the Mumbai Police, claiming that an incident of such magnitude occurred there even though there were a lot of security guards stationed there, according to sources.

In a related move, Anmol Bishnoi was charged by the Mumbai Police for using threatening language on Facebook after the fire incident. The Mumbai police have also issued a Look Out Circular (LoC) for Anmol, who is the brother of imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

