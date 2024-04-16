Salman Khan House Firing: 2 Arrested Men Sent to Police Custody till April 25; Hail from Bihar

Hyderabad: The two apprehended suspects in the firing incident outside Salman Khan's Bandra home have been detained by the Mumbai Crime Branch until April 25 by Mumbai's Killa Court on Tuesday, marking the latest move in the case. The accused—Vicky Gupta, 24, and Sagar Pal, 21, both of Bihar—were brought before the court following a medical test. The two suspects who opened fire outside the Bollywood actor's home were apprehended in Kutch, Gujarat.

Police share details as suspects were brought to Mumbai

They were apprehended late Monday night from Mata No Madh village in Gujarat's Kutch district, police said. The two persons were brought to Mumbai and produced before a magistrate court on Tuesday. A police official said the two accused had carried out a recce around the actor's house in Bandra area here thrice before the firing incident.

Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, the accused, were brought to Mumbai today, April 16, under close observation. Both suspects have had their faces covered with black cloth by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch before being brought to Mumbai. The two suspects were arrested by Bhuj Police (Gujarat) and handed over to Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday.

Assailants hail from Bihar

The accused were identified as Bihar natives Vicky Gupta, 24, and Sagar Pal, 21. They have been turned up to the Mumbai Crime Branch for additional interrogation. The two offenders hail from Bettiah, Bihar's Mahsi village, which is part of the Gaunaha police station area. The perpetrators, Vicky Saheb Gupta, 24, and Sagar Srijogendra Pal, 21, admitted during questioning that they belong to West Champaran district of Bihar.

The criminals' fathers called for questioning

Both of the accused's fathers have been summoned to the police station for interrogation. Bettiah SP Amarkesh D said that both the criminals arrested in Gujarat in the firing case at Salman Khan's house are residents of West Champaran district. Although they did not live here, the police are investigating the matter from all angles.

The two suspects managed to flee to Bhuj on Sunday following gunfire at Salman Khan's flat. Following the incident, Mumbai Police scanned more than a dozen CCTV footage, based on which, they were able to apprehend both of the gunmen. The Mumbai Crime Branch has achieved significant progress in the unfortunate incident of firing at the Galaxy Apartment, where Bollywood actor Salman Khan lives.