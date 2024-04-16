Salman Khan House Firing Incident: Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs Two Suspects in Gujarat- Watch

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two accused for their alleged involvement in the firing incident outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra West. The firing incident, which occurred on Sunday early morning, saw two unidentified men opening fire outside Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, and fleeing from the spot.

Two Arrested in Gujarat for Firing Incident Outside Salman Khan's Home

Hyderabad: In the biggest update, two people have been detained by the Mumbai Crime Branch on suspicion of being involved in the shooting incident outside Salman Khan's Bandra West home. The two accused were apprehended late on Monday night in Bhuj, Gujarat, according to the Mumbai Police. The shooting incident happened early on Sunday morning outside the Galaxy Apartments, where the actor lives.

"Both the accused, who fled Mumbai after the firing, have been arrested from Gujarat's Bhuj," according to officials. They said they will be taken to Mumbai for additional examination. For the unversed, two bike-borne men had opened fire outside the building and then ran away. Law enforcement authorities responded to the incident quickly.

The suspects had arrived at the location on a motorbike, hiding their faces behind helmets, according to a preliminary inquiry, suggesting a "meticulously planned attack." During the incident, they fired four bullets in total, leaving a live cartridge at the scene. Two people were previously called in for interrogation by the Mumbai Crime Branch over the recent shooting incident.

Following the unfortunate incident, Salman and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had a phone conversation. Shinde recommended boosting the actor's security during his conversation with the Mumbai Police Commissioner. Salman Khan's security has been heightened to Y-Plus since November 2022 due to threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Khan has also purchased a new armoured vehicle for increased protection and has been permitted to carry a personal pistol.

