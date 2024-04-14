Next attack won't miss target: Facebook post claims Bishnoi gang behind firing at Salman Khan's home

On April 14, two motorbike-borne persons opened fire outside superstar Salman Khan's house. Hours later, Lawrence Bishnoi's gang takes credit for the gunfire outside Khan's residence, if a Facebook post is anything to go by.

Hyderabad: A recently activated Facebook account, claiming to represent gangster Anmol Bishnoi, took credit for the gunfire outside Salman Khan's house. Two unidentified shooters fired six rounds early Sunday morning, escaping on a motorcycle while police reviewed CCTV footage on April 14.

Lawrence Bishnoi's gang has allegedly claimed responsibility for the shooting at Salman Khan's home. Anmol Bishnoi, based in the US and Lawrence's brother, issued a "first and last warning" to Salman Khan through Facebook. Anmol ominously warned that the next attack wouldn't miss its target.

In the Facebook post, Anmol Bishnoi, purportedly speaking for others in the 'Bishnoi group', mentioned they prefer peace but are ready for war if needed. "This is just to show you a trailer," Anmol wrote to Salman Khan, "to make you understand our power." The post warned that future attacks would not be empty threats.

"Salman Khan, this is just to show you a trailer, to make you understand our power and not to test our patience further… This is the first and last warning to you. Next time, the bullets won’t be fired at walls or empty homes. You consider Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel as your gods, but we have two dogs named after them… This hint is enough and I don’t want to say anything more," Anmol Bishnoi said in the post in Hindi.

The incident occurred at Salman Khan's Bandra home around 5 a.m. Two individuals on a motorcycle fired at the Galaxy Apartment building before fleeing. Salman Khan and his family have faced threats from Punjab-based mafia groups for years, receiving death threats via letters and other means.

After the shooting, Bandra Police conducted initial investigations and increased security. CCTV footage is being reviewed to identify the shooters and understand their motives. A Crime Branch and Forensic Team arrived later, finding a bullet mark at the building's entrance gate. The incident sparked political criticism, with opposition leaders citing a breakdown of law and order in the state.

Salman Khan, 58, lives with his extended family in Galaxy Apartments. The threats began after the 1998 blackbuck poaching incident, escalating in 2022 with a note left for Salman's father, Salim Khan.

Salman Khan's security has been beefed up, including a gun permit and a bullet-proof SUV for safe movement. The situation remains tense, with ongoing concerns about the safety of Salman Khan and his family.

