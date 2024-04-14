Gunshots outside Salman Khan's Home: Actor Present during Incident; Police on Prowl to Nab Accused

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was once again targeted as at least three or four bullets were fired at his Bandra West home early morning on Sunday. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has now flung into action and reached the spot for investigation. Two unidentified individuals wearing helmets carried out the terrifying deed. They drove up on a motorbike, shooting at least four times towards Galaxy Apartment before taking off down the dark, deserted road.

Police jump to action

A Bandra Police squad responded quickly to the incident, reinforced security in the area, and conducted preliminary investigations at the Khan residence. The police are searching the area's CCTV footage to identify the shooters and investigate their motivations and intended targets. A few hours later, at least one gunshot mark was discovered on the gate leading to the building entry by a Crime Branch and Forensic Team that included ballistics experts.

Excavation of CCTV footage

The perpetrators have not yet been identified despite multiple CCTV footages of the incident emerging online. The quality of the CCTV film is quite low, and the bike's registration number was obscured by the darkness. Moreover, both men had worn helmets, further obscuring their identity. A criminal branch officer talking to news portal revealed, "We are using the assistance of technical experts to clear CCTV footage and get a few leads in the matter. The most recent development is that the Bandra police station has filed a case in this same regard. Currently, on the scene, a group of forensic specialists is collecting evidence. It has come to light that one gunshot struck the wall of the building."

Salman Khan at home during gunshots

Salman Khan (58) shares a home with his parents, his brothers and their family members at the iconic Galaxy Apartments in the Bandra sea-facing neighbourhood of suburban north-west Mumbai. For the uninitiated, Salman Khan was at his house when the gunshot incident happened.

Prominent figures react to the incident

Salman Khan's Mumbai home was the target of unidentified gunmen. Following this, the chief minister of Maharashtra called up the actor and gave a nod to beef up security in the area. To apprehend the accused, police have established multiple squads and an investigation is underway.

"Bandra Police of Mumbai is registering a case against an unknown person in the case of firing outside the house of actor Salman Khan," a news agency said in a separate tweet, citing Mumbai Police. Veteran actor Pooja Bhatt voiced her deep disappointment on social media about the firing incident that happened this morning outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. The actor called for stricter vigilance on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Salman Khan and his history of death threats

Salman and his father Salim Khan have been receiving death threats for some years from mafia groups located in Punjab, such as the Lawrence Bishnoi gang following the 1998 blackbuck poaching incident in Rajasthan. Earlier in 2022, Salim Khan discovered a note while taking a morning stroll close to his house, which read, "Salim Khan…Salman Khan… bahut jald aapka Moose Wala hoga," a reference to Punjabi artist Sidhu Moose Wala, who was fatally shot on May 29, 2022, close to his home.

Since then Salman has been receiving numerous threats. Following the death threats, the city police increased his security and gave him a permit to carry a gun. Last year, the actor also bought a new bulletproof SUV for protection.