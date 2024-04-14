Shots Fired Outside Salman Khan's Mumbai Residence, Police Launch Investigation

Mumbai: A gunshot incident occurred outside the residence of actor Salman Khan today on Sunday morning. According to reports, early in the morning around 5.30 AM, two unidentified men opened fire outside Salman's house Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai. Authorities confirmed that at least two unidentified people on a motorcycle opened fire outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bandra home.

According to the locals, the two helmet-wearing individuals arrived on a motorbike at a high speed and fired at least four rounds into Galaxy Apartment before driving off down the deserted, dark road. Upon receiving information, the Mumbai police jumped into action. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrived at the location and launched an investigation into the matter.

Salman Khan's whereabouts were first unknown as it was a weekend off. Security has been increased in the area after a Bandra Police squad raced to the Khan residence and began preliminary investigations. The police are searching the area's CCTV footage to identify the shooters, as well as to determine their targets and motivations.

However, this is not the first time Salman has received death threats. He and his father Salim Khan have received death threats in the last few years. Lawrence Bishnoi has been threatening Salman Khan ever since his name surfaced in the blackbuck poaching case. According to Lawrence, Salman's actions hurt the feelings of the Bishnois, who consider blackbucks sacred.