Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Visit to Salman Khan's Residence Leaves Fans Surprised

Hyderabad: Bollywood power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt surprised everyone on the internet with a sudden visit to superstar Salman Khan's residence at Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra. Pictures of Ranbir and Alia at Salman's place have rapidly spread across Reddit, leaving fans in a frenzy. Some users of the online world are even speculating whether the trio might be working together on a film project.

For the visit, Alia opted for a printed white salwar suit and had a subtle makeup look. On the other hand, Ranbir was clad in a blue denim shirt layered over a grey t-shirt paired with jeans. Salman, however, was not present in any of the images.

Comments from users poured in with one expressing surprise: "This is surprising", another joking that Salman might be at an Animal Park: "Bhai in Animal Park it seems". A user wrote, "Bhai & Ranbir patched up,2024 fill with surprises." Another commented, "RK & alia at Salman’s house (followed by fire emojis)."

Meanwhile, a video recently surfaced on Instagram showcasing Salman Khan singing Saari Duniya Jala Denge from Ranbir's blockbuster movie Animal alongside singer B Praak at Anant Ambani's birthday celebration in Jamnagar.

Despite the online buzz, there hasn't been any official confirmation of a collaboration between Salman and Ranbir. While Salman focuses on his upcoming film Sikandar, Ranbir keeps busy with the filming of Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.