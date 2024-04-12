Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Visit to Salman Khan's Residence Leaves Fans Surprised

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 12, 2024, 2:32 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Visit to Salman Khan's Residence Sparks Rumours of a Film Project

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's unexpected visit to Salman Khan's residence sparks buzz online. Pictures of the visit circulated on social media with fans wondering if a collaboration is in the works.

Hyderabad: Bollywood power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt surprised everyone on the internet with a sudden visit to superstar Salman Khan's residence at Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra. Pictures of Ranbir and Alia at Salman's place have rapidly spread across Reddit, leaving fans in a frenzy. Some users of the online world are even speculating whether the trio might be working together on a film project.

For the visit, Alia opted for a printed white salwar suit and had a subtle makeup look. On the other hand, Ranbir was clad in a blue denim shirt layered over a grey t-shirt paired with jeans. Salman, however, was not present in any of the images.

Comments from users poured in with one expressing surprise: "This is surprising", another joking that Salman might be at an Animal Park: "Bhai in Animal Park it seems". A user wrote, "Bhai & Ranbir patched up,2024 fill with surprises." Another commented, "RK & alia at Salman’s house (followed by fire emojis)."

Meanwhile, a video recently surfaced on Instagram showcasing Salman Khan singing Saari Duniya Jala Denge from Ranbir's blockbuster movie Animal alongside singer B Praak at Anant Ambani's birthday celebration in Jamnagar.

Despite the online buzz, there hasn't been any official confirmation of a collaboration between Salman and Ranbir. While Salman focuses on his upcoming film Sikandar, Ranbir keeps busy with the filming of Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

READ MORE

  1. Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt Raise Glamour Quotient as They Cruise through Mumbai in Swanky Car - Watch
  2. Alia Bhatt Stuns in Neckpiece worth over Rs 20 Cr at Hope Gala in London - Watch
  3. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Bring Daughter Raha to Play Holi with Neighbours - Watch

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.