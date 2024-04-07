Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt Raise Glamour Quotient as They Cruise through Mumbai in Swanky Car - Watch

Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, widely regarded as one of Bollywood's most beloved couples, never fail to impress with their flawless style. Their most recent outing was no exception, wherein they were dressed to the nines. The power couple was spotted looking gorgeous as they made their way in their brand-new Bentley.

Despite being in a rush, they took a moment to smile for the cameras, wave to the paparazzi, and show off their sleek new Bentley. The paparazzi photographed the Brahmastra stars as they ventured out in the city together. The actor was spotted driving his brand new luxury car, with his ladylove seated next to him.

Ranbir looked dapper as ever in a black shirt, and Alia looked stunning in a pink strappy gown. The duo looked lovely as always as they grinned for the photographers from inside their car- The Bentley Continental GT. It is a British grand tourer with two doors and four seats. It costs more than Rs 6 crore (on the roads in Mumbai).

The love of expensive automobiles among Bollywood stars is well known, and Ranbir Kapoor is no exception. The actor had a good 2023, thanks to the popularity of his most recent film, Animal, which outperformed the collections of most films released that year. With good reason, the Kapoor scion appears to be relishing his victory with the latest addition of a Bentley in his garage.

On the work front, Ranbir has commenced the shoot of his highly talked about film Ramayan. On the other hand, Alia recently organised her first charity event in London. The actress hosted the 'Hope Gala' to benefit poor kids in India through the Salaam Bombay Foundation. Many well-known personalities attended the event. Next up, Alia will appear in Vasan Bala's film Jigra, which is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. The film is slated to hit theatres on September 27, 2024.