Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt Top Most Popular Film Stars in India: Ormax Report

Hyderabad: As per a report released on Thursday by Ormax Media, Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt emerged as the most popular Indian stars in February 2024. The list also includes Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Mahesh Babu, demonstrating the rich tapestry of talent in the Indian cinema business. On the contrary, other female actors who made to the Ormax list included Nayanthara, Trisha Krishnan, Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon.

Talking about the SRK, last year the actor delivered three blockbusters—Pathan, Jawan, and Dunki—to rejuvenate Bollywood, which was reeling from post-pandemic blues, and helped expand Indian cinema's reach to global viewers. Prabhas and Vijay follow closely behind Shah Rukh. Salaar, starring Prabhas — Part 1 Ceasefire dominated the movie office in December, grossing almost Rs 700 crore worldwide, while Vijay's Leo earned more than Rs 600 crore. Salman Khan was unable to reach the top five on the list this time and was forced to settle for seventh place.

Alia's presence at the top of the list, which is regarded as a measure of influence and popularity in the world of Indian entertainment, is not surprising. What is remarkable is Samantha's second-place finish despite taking a long sabbatical following her September release Kushi. Deepika Padukone bagged the third most popular female Indian star spot, following the success of Pathaan and Jawan. Katrina Kaif finished fourth, slightly ahead of Kajal Aggarwal, who delighted the audience with her performance in Bhagavanth Kesari.