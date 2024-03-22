Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt Top Most Popular Film Stars in India: Ormax Report

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt Top Most Popular Film Stars in India: Ormax Report

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt rank number 1 in the Ormax report on most popular film stars in India in the male and female categories, respectively. The report was released on Thursday and features Prabhas, Vijay, Deepika and Katrina to name a few.

Hyderabad: As per a report released on Thursday by Ormax Media, Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt emerged as the most popular Indian stars in February 2024. The list also includes Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Mahesh Babu, demonstrating the rich tapestry of talent in the Indian cinema business. On the contrary, other female actors who made to the Ormax list included Nayanthara, Trisha Krishnan, Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon.

Talking about the SRK, last year the actor delivered three blockbusters—Pathan, Jawan, and Dunki—to rejuvenate Bollywood, which was reeling from post-pandemic blues, and helped expand Indian cinema's reach to global viewers. Prabhas and Vijay follow closely behind Shah Rukh. Salaar, starring Prabhas — Part 1 Ceasefire dominated the movie office in December, grossing almost Rs 700 crore worldwide, while Vijay's Leo earned more than Rs 600 crore. Salman Khan was unable to reach the top five on the list this time and was forced to settle for seventh place.

Alia's presence at the top of the list, which is regarded as a measure of influence and popularity in the world of Indian entertainment, is not surprising. What is remarkable is Samantha's second-place finish despite taking a long sabbatical following her September release Kushi. Deepika Padukone bagged the third most popular female Indian star spot, following the success of Pathaan and Jawan. Katrina Kaif finished fourth, slightly ahead of Kajal Aggarwal, who delighted the audience with her performance in Bhagavanth Kesari.

Read More

  1. Jawan 2 in the Works with Shah Rukh Khan? Atlee Spills on Future Projects
  2. 'This Is the Right Time': Aamir Hints at Film with SRK, Salman, Hoping for Right Story to Unite Them
  3. Alia Bhatt Shares SS Rajamouli's Advice on Script Choices: 'Even if the Film Doesn't Work...'

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | The Science Behind Waves, Storms, Tsunamis and their Prediction: NIOT Scientist Explains

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

Why India is Emerging as a Big Player in Sri Lanka’s Renewable Energy Sector

Explained: What Makes Indians Happy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.