Neetu Kapoor Calling Ranbir 'Sanskari Boy' on Kapil Sharma Show Triggers Huge Debate on Reddit

Hyderabad: Neetu Kapoor's recent comment dubbing her son, Ranbir Kapoor, as a 'sanskari boy' on Kapil Sharma's new Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, has sparked quite the debate on Reddit. While the show itself has garnered a mixed response from viewers, it was Neetu's remark that stirred up the online community, with users both supporting and opposing Neetu praising Ranbir on Kapil's show.

It all began when a Reddit user expressed frustration, saying, "Tired of Neetu Kapoor calling Ranbir a sanskari boy," and shared a screenshot of a coy Ranbir appearing humble on the show. This ignited a flurry of responses, with some questioning the authenticity of Neetu's praise for her son and others delving into Ranbir's past relationships with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

One user defended Neetu's perspective, pointing out that from her point of view, Ranbir is a dutiful son who has supported her emotionally, especially during difficult times. They argued that while Ranbir may not have excelled in romantic relationships, he has shown himself to be a caring and supportive family member.

In response, one user defended Neetu, highlighting her perspective as a mother and the positive role Ranbir plays in her life, despite his romantic history. They argued that individuals are complex, capable of being good in one aspect while lacking in another. They stated, "Y'all gotta understand that as far as Neetu is concerned, Ranbir is a good son. He has mostly heeded her likes and dislikes. He was probably her emotional support when Rishi abused her. He encouraged her to go back to acting. So why won't she praise him?"

The debate escalated when comparisons were drawn with other celebrity parents, such as Sharmila Tagore, who was commended for her honesty during her appearance with Saif Ali Khan on the Koffee With Karan Season 8. While some criticised the focus on Ranbir's love life, others defended Neetu's right to praise her son, citing testimonials from his co-stars about his respectful behaviour. A user countered the criticisms by saying, "Anyone who has worked with Ranbir has always praised his behaviour."

On the work front, Ranbir recently delivered a massive blockbuster in Animal. The actor has commenced intense prep for the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan co-starring Sai Pallavi and Yash. Following this he will star in Sanjay Leel Bhansali's Love and War which also features his wife, actor Alia Bhatt and his Sanju co-star Vicky Kaushal.