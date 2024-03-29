Alia Bhatt Stuns in Neckpiece worth over Rs 20 Cr at Hope Gala in London - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt organised her first charity event Hope Gala in London on Thursday to raise funds for underprivileged youth in India through the Salaam Bombay Foundation. Alia showcased two stunning looks during the event – in a white saree and a burgundy gown, both drawing the attention of the attendees. Notably, she accessorized her elegant gown with a striking necklace adorned with a large blue sapphire and diamonds.

For her first-ever charity gala, Alia opted for a stunning Bulgari necklace and a complementing sapphire ring worth over Rs 20 crore. The renowned Italian jewellery brand added a touch of luxury to Alia's appearance.

In addition to Alia, the guest list for the Hope Gala included musician Harshdeep Kaur, director Gurinder Chadha, and comedian Rohan Joshi among others. The event took place at the Mandarin Oriental in London. Among the memorable moments of the evening was when Alia shared the spotlight with entrepreneur and socialite Natasha Poonawalla in a delightful pose.

The gala served as a platform for Alia to support the initiatives of the Salaam Bombay charity, which strives to empower vulnerable children in Mumbai by providing educational programs for leadership development and skill enrichment outside regular school hours.

Speaking of her movies, Alia recently wrapped up shooting for Jigra, in which she stars alongside Vedang Raina. Looking ahead, Alia is set to feature in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming movie, Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. The film is anticipated to be a heartwarming tale of friendship. While the filming for this promising project is yet to begin, fans eagerly await the magic that this star-studded cast is expected to bring to the screen.