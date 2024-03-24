Fans Marvel at Atif Aslam's Daughter Haleema's Resemblance to Ranbir- Alia's Baby Raha

Hyderabad: Pakistani singer Atif Aslam had netizens going gaga over his one year old toddler as he revealed the first picture of his little daughter named Haleema. He posted a nice birthday message for his kid on his official Instagram handle. The pictures instantly went viral, with followers fawning over the cute child. Interestingly, some netizens noticed a striking resemblance between Atif Aslam's daughter Haleema and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's child, Raha.

Atif posted a cute birthday message for his daughter on Saturday on the ocassion of her first birthday. He shared two pictures of the little baby, in which he unveiled his daughter's face for the first time. One of the images depicts Atif holding his daughter up in the sky, both dressed in white. There's also an exquisite solo photo of Haleema in a stunning white gown.

Atif captioned the image, "Baba has kept princess shoe in his pocket, jab Haleema ko chahaye ho ga bta dena. Unconditional Happy Birthday, 23/03/23." However, many internet users were astounded by the charming resemblance between Atif Aslam's daughter Haleema and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor.

The post set social media ablaze with comments on their striking similarity. Commenting on the post, a social media user wrote: "Am i the only one jissy Raha aur Haleema same same lg rae hain." Another one wrote: "How it possible #Raha and #haleema looks same."

For the unversed, Bollywood power couple Ranbir and Alia welcomed their first child, a daughter named Raha, in November 2022. After keeping their bundle of joy hidden from the public eye, the couple ultimately surprised admirers by unveiling Raha's face for the first time on the occasion of Christmas 2023.

On the other hand, last year, Atif Aslam and his wife, Sarah, became parents to Haleema. They also have two sons, Abdul Ahad and Aryaan Aslam. Atif Aslam is known for his beautiful songs in Bollywood, including Tu Jaane Na, Tu Chahiye, and Tere Sang Yaara, among others.