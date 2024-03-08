Women's Day 2024: Here's How Alia Bhatt's 'Little Woman' Raha Makes Her Feel Special - Pic Inside

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

Women's Day 2024: Here's How Alia Bhatt's 'Little Woman' Raha Makes Her Feel Special - Pic Inside

Alia Bhatt takes to social media to extend wishes on International Women's Day 2024. The actor also delights her fans with a glimpse of how her daughter Raha makes her feel special with a warm gesture on Women's Day 2024.

Hyderabad: As the world celebrates spirit of womanhood on Women's Day 2024, Alia Bhatt celebrated the day by sharing her joy on social media. She expressed gratitude to all women and highlighted how her daughter Raha made the day extra special for her.

Alia posted a picture on Instagram showing a red heart craft made by Raha. Sharing the post, Alia penned a message encouraging all women to celebrate themselves not just on this day but every day. "My little woman made this for me... & I share this with all of you...Happy Women’s Day ladies. Take a minute to celebrate yourself today and every day for the rest of your life! ♥️."

Soon after she shared the post, fans showered Alia with Women's Day wishes in response to her post, expressing admiration for the sweet gesture from her daughter. "This is the cutest😍" a fan wrote, while another said, "Sending you my love and heartfelt respect on this special day!!A very happy women's day to you."

Meanwhile, Alia, who is heading a production banner, is branching out into investing in startups. In a recent interview, she shared insights into her investment decisions. The actor said that she look for a compelling story and growth potential in the brands that she supports. Alia cited an example of investing in an incense stick brand with a meaningful mission aligned with her values, focusing on sustainability and empowering women.

On the film front, Alia has exciting projects lined up, including headlining a spy thriller for Yash Raj Films and wrapping up shooting for her upcoming film Jigra, which she also co-produces with Karan Johar. Additionally, she is set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

