Netizens Call out Alia Bhatt as She Carries Calf Leather Bag to Gucci Event

Hyderabad: Reddit users criticised Alia Bhatt's recent appearance at a Gucci event in Mumbai, where she supposedly carried a calf leather bag, sparking accusations of hypocrisy. Despite being the global brand ambassador for Gucci, Alia's choice of accessory disappointed many, especially considering her involvement in promoting animal welfare.

Soon after videos of Alia from Gucci event surfaced online, netizens were quick enough to dissect her look and dig out details about the bag that she carried at the event. The hue and cry over Alia's choice of bag is growing louder on social media given her recent involvement in OTT series Poacher which sheds light on wildlife crime.

A Reddit user named Fine_Farm_8583 uncovered information about the bag being made from 'calf' leather, prompting backlash due to the young age of the animals involved. This backlash intensified because Alia is also served as an executive producer for the Amazon Prime Video series, Poacher, which sheds light on illegal ivory smuggling and its impact on elephants.

Comments on Reddit condemned Alia's actions, labeling her as hypocritical for endorsing leather products despite advocating for animal rights. Some criticised her for not opting for non-leather alternatives, while others pointed out the inconsistency between her public image and personal choices.

On the film front, Alia is all set to headline a spy thriller rolled out by Yash Raj Films. The upcoming film will be latest edition to YRF's ambitious spy universe. She has also wrapped up Vasan Bala's upcoming film Jigra. The actor also co-produces the film with Karan Johar's Dharama Productions. Also in her kitty is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's recently announced venture Love and War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.