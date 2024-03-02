Nothing Much to See Here, Just Raha Having Some Playtime with Parents Alia and Ranbir in Jamnagar

Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are enjoying some family time with their daughter, Raha Kapoor, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. They are there to join the celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. Pictures shared by fan pages show the family having a great time together, with Alia and Ranbir playing with their daughter.

The couple, along with Alia's mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, arrived in Jamnagar for the three-day-long wedding festivities. They were also joined by filmmaker Ayan Mukerji in some of the photos, which garnered love and affection from their fans.

Social media is buzzing with pictures and videos from the first day of Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash. Alia looked stunning in a blue corset-style gown, while Ranbir and Raha accompanied her.

Alia, Ranbir, Raha, and Neetu Kapoor were spotted flying out of Mumbai for Jamnagar to attend the pre-wedding functions hosted by Nita and Mukesh Ambani. The star-studded guest list includes celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapoor. The festivities began with a performance by Rihanna on Friday night.

On the professional front, Alia is preparing for Vasan Bala's film Jigra and will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming movie Love and War, which stars Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal alongside her. Meanwhile, she also served as executive producer for recently released Amazon Prime series Poacher.