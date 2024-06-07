10-Month-Old Girl Drowns After Falling Into Bucket In Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: A 10-month-old girl drowned after accidentally falling into a bucket of mop water in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district.

The incident occurred in Amba Vihar area in Muzaffarnagar city Kotwali area on Thursday. The infant, identified as Maryam, was playing in the house when she fell into a bucket left by the domestic help after mopping the floor.

She was pulled out of the bucket within five minutes but had already fallen unconscious. Her parents took her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

The bereaved family buried her later in the evening. Police said no complaint has been received till now.

The deceased's father, advocate Mujassim said their domestic help had come to the house yesterday. After mopping the floor, she left the bucket of water in the room, he said. Maryam, who was playing there accidentally fell into the bucket and drowned.

Maryam's father pulled her out of the bucket and the unconscious girl was taken to a nursing home on Circular Road but was pronounced dead.

Inspector-in-charge city Kotwali, Mahavir Singh Chauhan said he is not aware of the incident. "If any complaint is lodged in this connection, we will initiate investigations and take further action," Chauhan said.

