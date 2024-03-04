Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif Melt Internet with Unseen Pictures from Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Event

Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif Melt Internet with Unseen Pictures from Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Event

As the three-day-long pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant concluded, celebrities returned from the event and shared pictures from the occasion. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif took to their respective social media handles and dropped several pictures from the event.

Hyderabad: The grand three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have come to an end, and notable figures have returned from the event, sharing snapshots from the celebration. Actors from the Bollywood industry, such as Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, have posted multiple photos from the event on their respective social media platforms.

On Monday, Alia took to Instagram to share a series of photos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding extravaganza. The images included heartwarming moments with her daughter Raha, husband Ranbir Kapoor, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor, and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. In one image, Alia is seen holding Raha, dressed in a floral-printed pantsuit, while her daughter looked adorable in a matching outfit, complemented with two ponytails.

The three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat concluded on Sunday, March 3. Yet, the excitement continues to linger as Bollywood celebrities dish out never-before-seen photos from the star-studded affair. A while ago, Katrina Kaif, too, shared a picture with her spouse Vicky Kaushal, causing a frenzy online.

In the caption of her post, Katrina expressed appreciation for the warm hospitality extended by the Ambani family and spoke highly of the exquisite setting at Jamnagar, created by Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani. She praised Anant Ambani for his philanthropic work at 'Vantara' and wished Anant and Radhika a lifetime of joy and unity.

