Watch: Rajinikanth Returns from Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding, Describes Event as 'Mesmerising'

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

Actor Rajinikanth, having participated in Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, is now set to return home. Paparazzi captured him leaving the city, dressed in white.

Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth bid farewell to Gujarat's Jamnagar after attending the three-day-long pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Videos shared by paparazzi on social media show the Jailer actor departing the city clad in white attire.

In a media interaction, Rajnikanth expressed his admiration for how Nita and Mukesh Ambani organized the pre-wedding events. He remarked that the way the Ambanis conducted the pre-wedding functions was 'mesmerising'. "They brought down the Kailasha and 'Vaikuntha' to this world. I wish a very very happy married life to Anant and Radhika," he said.

Rajinikanth, accompanied by his family, graced the festivities on Sunday. For the day 3 celebration, he chose a white shirt complemented by a beige veshti. The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant commenced on Friday.

Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, elaborated on the pre-wedding event of her son, Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant. Emphasizing the importance of art and culture, she expressed her fervor for the same by stating, "Throughout my life, I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it."

Reflecting on her son's wedding, Nita Ambani emphasized her desire to honour their roots. She recalled Jamnagar's importance, being the place where Mukesh Ambani and his father initiated their legacy. Jamnagar holds a special place in their hearts.

Meanwhile, speaking about Rajinikanth's work front, he is engaged in filming for TJ Gnanavel's Vettaiyan, which boasts an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh. The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is slated for release in the latter part of 2024.

