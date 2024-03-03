Watch: Big B, Rajinikanth Arrive in Jamnagar for Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Festivities

Hyderabad: Two of the biggest superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth have finally arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat on Sunday for the ongoing pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are slated to marry in July, but the couple's pre-wedding festivities have already begun in Jamnagar with the biggest names from the film industry, politics, and sports joining the gala. In the latest development, Big B and Thalaiva were spotted arriving at the venue from the airport for the 3rd day of festivities.

The three-day celebrations include a star-studded guest list, and it appears that celebrities and notable figures from all sectors have united under one roof. Several celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt, were seen. However, many were missing the Bachchans!

While everyone was wondering why Ambani's close family friend the Bachchan family was missing, Amitabh, Shweta Nanda, and his grandson Agastya Nanda were all spotted at the airport today, ending the speculations. Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya were also seen in another car boarding the same jet from Kalina's private airport.

Rajinikanth Arrives in Jamnagar for Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Festivities

In another video captured by paparazzi, Rajinikanth can be seen making his way towards the venue in a car. The South superstar was spotted with his wife Latha and daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. This comes after the Khans of Bollywood lit up the dance floor on Friday night. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, and Aamir nailed the hook step in Ram Charan and NTR Jr's RRR song Naatu Naatu on the second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala.

SRK, Salman, and Aamir reunited after years apart and presented fans with an exhilarating and entertaining performance. The thee came together for Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities with Radhika Merchant's, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. Aside from SRK, Salman, and Aamir, several other Bollywood stars were sighted at the event. These include Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur.