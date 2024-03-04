Watch: Rani Mukerji Introduces Daughter Adira to Rajinikanth at Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Gala

Rajinikanth met Rani Mukerji and her little daughter Adira Chopra at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Hyderabad: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is slated to marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant later this year. Currently, their pre-wedding festivities are taking place in Jamnagar, with a score of stars from all walks of life attending the occasion. Various national and international artists took part in the three-day celebration.

Among many celebrities, actor Rani Mukerji also arrived in Jamnagar for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Now, a video of her and daughter Adira Chopra meeting South superstar Rajinikanth has gone viral on social media. In the video from the second day of the gala, we see Rani introducing her 7-year-old daughter to the superstar.

Rani can be seen sporting a golden saree. She looked mesmerising in the traditional wear with a neat bun adorned with flowers. Her little daughter Adira too was wearing traditional attire and had her hair tied in half.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth was seen with his family, wife Latha and daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Rajinikanth bowed down to shake hands with little Adira, while his family stood there and smiled. The South superstar was seen wearing a light coloured kurta, while the ladies opted for red coloured traditional dress.

The video has gained traction on social media primarily because of Adira being in it. The actor had a strict no-photograph policy when it came to her daughter Adira. However, pictures and videos of Adira with her star parents actor Rani Mukerji and father director Aditya Chopra surface from time to time despite the best of their efforts to shield their daughter from media glare.

Aside from the two stalwarts, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur were also spotted at the mega event. Famous sports figures such as MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar also attended the celebrations.