Watch | Rajinikanth Flies Economy, Jiiva Elated 'Flying High with the Superstar'

Co-passengers and actor Jiiva were seemingly elated flying with superstar Rajinikanth in economy class from Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh. In pictures and videos shared by Jiiva and fan pages of Rajinikanth, the superstar is seen engaging in conversation with co-passengers.

Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth was spotted flying in economy class from Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, causing excitement among fans. Expressing excitement, actor Jiiva took to social media to share his fan-boy moment with the screen icon at the airport.

Videos of Rajinikanth flying in economy have circulated online, capturing moments of fans interacting with him as he wore his AirPods and engaged in conversation. Captions on the videos express fans' elation at being in close proximity to their idol. This isn't the first time Rajinikanth has delighted fans by flying with them. Previously, in 2023, passengers were thrilled to find him aboard a flight, this time in business class, ahead of the release of the movie Jailer.

After arriving in Chennai, Jiiva, known for his role in Mahi V Raghav’s Yatra 2, shared pictures and videos of his encounter with Rajinikanth, excitedly describing the experience on Instagram. "Flying high with The Superstar Rajnikanth sir! 🌟✈️ #LegendaryEncounter #FlightWithIcons” #deaffrogs #chennairhinos #ccl #march1st #jiiva," wrote the actor alongside pictures and videos with Rajinikanth..

Regarding his upcoming projects, Rajinikanth was last seen in Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth, and is currently filming Vettaiyan with TJ Gnanavel. A viral video showed him dressed as a police officer for the movie, which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, expected to wrap up production by March.

