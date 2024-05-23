ETV Bharat / state

2 Naxalites Killed in Chhattisgarh Encounter, Search Operation Underway

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

In a joint operation launched by security forces of Narayanpur, Dantewada and Bastar districts and police, an exchange of fire took place. During the searches, two bodies of Naxals were recovered along with weapons and explosives. Police said searches are still on in the area.

2 Naxalites Killed in Chhattisgarh Encounter, Search Operation Underway
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Narayanpur: Two Naxalites were killed and 10 to 12 others injured in an encounter with security personnel in the border of Narayanpur and Bijapur districts of Chhattisgarh on Thursday. Also, several weapons were recovered from the area, which is considered as a Naxalite stronghold.

The gunfight took place in a forest on the borders of the two districts at around 11 am when teams of STF, DRG and Bastar fighters of Narayanpur, Dantewada and Bastar districts was out on an anti-Naxal operation. The exchange of fire continued intermittently for a long time. After firing stopped, two bodies of Naxalites, weapons and explosives were found.

SP Prabhat Kumar said that acting on information a joint operation was undertaken by the security forces this morning. "It was a combined effort of forces from three districts with effective coordination and was launched from multiple directions. So far we have found two bodies along with weapons from the spot. Search operation is still on," he said.

Security forces have set up a new camp in Abujhmad area of Naxal-affected Narayanpur district and fresh anti-Naxal operations have been launched leading to which, Naxalites have gone on backfoot in the area. The camp is located in Mohandi village of Orchha block in Kohkameta tehsil under Kohkameta police station area.

Last week, 12 Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Bijapur district and prior to which 29 Naxals had died in an encounter here.

Read more

  1. Naxalite Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh
  2. Maharashtra: Naxal Commander Vasu, Two Women Members Killed in Gadchiroli Encounter
  3. Chhattisgarh: Locals, Activists Call Bijapur Encounter Fake, Say Those Killed Were Not Naxalites

TAGGED:

NAXALITES KILLED IN CHHATTISGARHEXCHANGE OF FIREENCOUNTER WITH SECURITY PERSONNELNAXALITES KILLED IN ENCOUNTER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.