2 Naxalites Killed in Chhattisgarh Encounter, Search Operation Underway

Narayanpur: Two Naxalites were killed and 10 to 12 others injured in an encounter with security personnel in the border of Narayanpur and Bijapur districts of Chhattisgarh on Thursday. Also, several weapons were recovered from the area, which is considered as a Naxalite stronghold.

The gunfight took place in a forest on the borders of the two districts at around 11 am when teams of STF, DRG and Bastar fighters of Narayanpur, Dantewada and Bastar districts was out on an anti-Naxal operation. The exchange of fire continued intermittently for a long time. After firing stopped, two bodies of Naxalites, weapons and explosives were found.

SP Prabhat Kumar said that acting on information a joint operation was undertaken by the security forces this morning. "It was a combined effort of forces from three districts with effective coordination and was launched from multiple directions. So far we have found two bodies along with weapons from the spot. Search operation is still on," he said.

Security forces have set up a new camp in Abujhmad area of Naxal-affected Narayanpur district and fresh anti-Naxal operations have been launched leading to which, Naxalites have gone on backfoot in the area. The camp is located in Mohandi village of Orchha block in Kohkameta tehsil under Kohkameta police station area.

Last week, 12 Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Bijapur district and prior to which 29 Naxals had died in an encounter here.