Maharashtra: Naxal Commander Vasu, Two Women Members Killed in Gadchiroli Encounter

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Several Naxalites killed in encounter with police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli
Several Naxalites killed in encounter with police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli(ETV Bharat)

The encounter broke out when a specialised combat wing of the Gadchiroli police took up search operation on receiving information that some members of the Perimili Dalam of Naxalites were camping in a forest near Katrangatta village in Bhamragad taluka.

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) : Three Naxalites, including two females, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Monday, police said. The deceased male Naxalite was identified as Vasu, who was the Perimili Dalam Commander.

An intelligence input was received that some members of the Perimili Dalam of Naxalites were camping in a forest near Katrangatta village in Bhamragad taluka with an aim to carry out subversive activities during their ongoing Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC) period, Superintendent of Police Neelotpal said.

Two units of C-60 commandos, a specialised combat wing of the Gadchiroli police, were immediately sent for a search in the area, he said.

While the teams were carrying out the search operation, Naxalites fired at them indiscriminately, to which the C-60 personnel retaliated, the official said.
After the firing stopped, bodies of a male and two female Naxalites were recovered from the spot, he said. One of them was identified as Vasu, in-charge and commander of the Perimili Dalam, the official said.

An AK-47 rifle, a carbine, an INSAS rifle, Naxal literature and items were also found at the spot, he said. The anti-Naxal operation was underway in the area, the police added.

Naxalites undertake the TCOC from March-June to strengthen their cadres and launch major attacks on security forces as forests are devoid of green cover, thereby increasing visibility. (with PTI inputs)

